Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Colemans Garden Centre at 6 Old Ballyclare Road, Templepatrick, Templepatrick, Antrim; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Oriel Catering at 25 Randalstown Road, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: The Wee Village at 29c Deerpark Road, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Burger King at 0 Junction One Retail Park, Ballymena Road, Antrim; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Whiteabbey Hospital, Grapevine Restaurant at 95 Doagh Road, White Abbey, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: Third Day Coffee at 29 Church Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Istanbull Kebab House at 31 Main Street, Randalstown, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Jacksons Coffee Shop at 9 Main Street, Dunturky, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Synge & Byrne Deli at 51 Junction One International Outlet Shopping, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 12

• Rated 1: Cafe Cosh at 67 Church Road, Dunanney, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Glen Catering at Whiteabbey Masonic Club at 51 Monkstown Avenue, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Ulster Transport Bowling & Tennis Club Bars at 16 Lynda Avenue, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on September 13

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Four Star Pizza at 131 Doagh Road, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: HEYBOBA at Abbeycentre Longwood Road, Newtownabbey; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Pizza The Action at 3 Railway Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on September 19