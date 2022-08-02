Food hygiene ratings handed to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:41 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: McIlroys at 73-75 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim; rated on June 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: The Crooked Glen at 67 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim; rated on June 27

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: China Express at 76 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim; rated on June 27