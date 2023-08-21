Food hygiene ratings handed to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gran's at 38 Main Street, Toome, Toome, Antrim; rated on August 11
• Rated 5: Sleepy Hollow at 15 Kiln Road, Ballyhenry, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 10
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: HEYBOBA at Abbeycentre Longwood Road, Newtownabbey; rated on July 10