Food hygiene ratings handed to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:44 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gran's at 38 Main Street, Toome, Toome, Antrim; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Sleepy Hollow at 15 Kiln Road, Ballyhenry, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 10

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 3: HEYBOBA at Abbeycentre Longwood Road, Newtownabbey; rated on July 10