Food hygiene ratings handed to two Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST
Time coffee house and bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17-19 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 9.
And Papa’s, a takeaway at 29 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was given a score of three on March 9.