Food hygiene ratings handed to two Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Jamison Tea Rooms, at 40 Collin Road, Dunamoy, Ballyclare, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 6.
And Sozo Good, at 671a Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given a score of two on May 6.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 184 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 151 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.