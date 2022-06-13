Loading...

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurants

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Monday, 13th June 2022, 10:13 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Jamison Tea Rooms, at 40 Collin Road, Dunamoy, Ballyclare, Antrim was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 6.

And Sozo Good, at 671a Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given a score of two on May 6.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 184 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 151 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.