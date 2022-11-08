Food hygiene ratings handed to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Happy House, at 33 Main Street, Ballyclare was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 3.
And Indian Express, at 484c Antrim Road, Carnmoney Bog, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given a score of three on October 3.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 91 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.