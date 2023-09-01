Food hygiene ratings handed to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Chef King, at 160a Antrim Road, Newtownabbey was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.

And Mings Happiness, at 16a Carnmoney Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given a score of three on July 27.