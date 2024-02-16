Food hygiene ratings handed to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Subway, at 144 Doagh Road, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 27.
And Happy Garden, at 18 New Street, Randalstown, Randalstown, Antrim was given a score of four on January 11.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 90 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.