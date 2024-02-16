Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Antrim and Newtownabbey takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Subway, at 144 Doagh Road, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 27.

And Happy Garden, at 18 New Street, Randalstown, Randalstown, Antrim was given a score of four on January 11.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 90 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.