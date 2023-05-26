Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit 5c Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Kathmandu Inn Indian and Nepalese Restaurant at 91a Templepatrick Road, Ballygallagh, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on May 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Massereene House at 4 Bridge Street, Balloo, Antrim; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: 1st Newtownabbey Linfield Supporters Club at Innis Park, Dunanney, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 17

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: