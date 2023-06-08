Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Subway at Market Square, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on June 2

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on June 1

    • Rated 5: Burger King at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 30

    • Rated 5: The Essence Vault Ltd. at 86a Craigstown Road, Lenagh, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on May 30

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: PIZZARELLA BELFAST LIMITED at 376 Antrim Road, Carnmoney Bog, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 25