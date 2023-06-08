Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Subway at Market Square, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on June 2
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on June 1
• Rated 5: Burger King at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: The Essence Vault Ltd. at 86a Craigstown Road, Lenagh, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on May 30
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: PIZZARELLA BELFAST LIMITED at 376 Antrim Road, Carnmoney Bog, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 25