Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Subway at Market Square, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: Burger King at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: The Essence Vault Ltd. at 86a Craigstown Road, Lenagh, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on May 30

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

Advertisement

Advertisement