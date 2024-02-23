Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: The Cheeky Cherub Cakehouse at 182 Ballyclare Road, Carnmoney, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 19

    • Rated 5: Manns Cafe/Bar at Market Square, Antrim; rated on February 16

    • Rated 5: McDonald's at 5 Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 15

    • Rated 5: McLaughlin & Harvey at 15 Trench Road, Grange Of Mallusk, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 15

    • Rated 5: MacKenzies Equestrian Centre at 10 Ballydunmaul Road, Ballydunmaul, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on February 14

    • Rated 5: The Drake at 72 Lough Road, Antrim; rated on February 13

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Hungry Hound at 28 The Diamond, White House, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 14