Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Cheeky Cherub Cakehouse at 182 Ballyclare Road, Carnmoney, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Manns Cafe/Bar at Market Square, Antrim; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: McDonald's at 5 Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: McLaughlin & Harvey at 15 Trench Road, Grange Of Mallusk, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: MacKenzies Equestrian Centre at 10 Ballydunmaul Road, Ballydunmaul, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Drake at 72 Lough Road, Antrim; rated on February 13

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: