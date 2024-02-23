Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Cheeky Cherub Cakehouse at 182 Ballyclare Road, Carnmoney, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: Manns Cafe/Bar at Market Square, Antrim; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: McDonald's at 5 Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: McLaughlin & Harvey at 15 Trench Road, Grange Of Mallusk, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: MacKenzies Equestrian Centre at 10 Ballydunmaul Road, Ballydunmaul, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: The Drake at 72 Lough Road, Antrim; rated on February 13
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Hungry Hound at 28 The Diamond, White House, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on February 14