Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:41 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: McIlroys at 73-75 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim; rated on August 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Ballyclare Rugby Football Club at Claughlin Lane, Coggrey, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on August 19

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Fried Fish Warehouse at 10a Main Street, Toome, Toome, Antrim; rated on August 10