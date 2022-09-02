Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: McIlroys at 73-75 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim; rated on August 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Ballyclare Rugby Football Club at Claughlin Lane, Coggrey, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on August 19

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: