Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: McIlroys at 73-75 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim; rated on August 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Ballyclare Rugby Football Club at Claughlin Lane, Coggrey, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on August 19
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Fried Fish Warehouse at 10a Main Street, Toome, Toome, Antrim; rated on August 10