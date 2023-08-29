Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 71 Junction One International Outlet Shopping, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Munal Tandoori Restaurant at 88 Church Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on August 16
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Asian Kitchen at 290 Antrim Road, Collinward, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 15