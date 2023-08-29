Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 71 Junction One International Outlet Shopping, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Munal Tandoori Restaurant at 88 Church Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on August 16

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Asian Kitchen at 290 Antrim Road, Collinward, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on August 15