Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Namaste India, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 20.
And The chipstop, a takeaway at Parkgate, Ballyclare was also given a score of five on April 13.