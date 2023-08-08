Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST
ABODE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 56a Main Street, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 4.

And Lucky Star, a takeaway at 72 Church Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim was also given a score of five on August 1.