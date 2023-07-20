Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
McDonald's, at 290 Antrim Road, Collinward, Newtownabbey, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 7.
And Sophia's Pizzeria, at 5 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was also given a score of five on July 6.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 140 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.