Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Gran's, at 38 Main Street, Toome, Toome, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.

And Sleepy Hollow, at 15 Kiln Road, Ballyhenry, Newtownabbey, Antrim was also given a score of five on August 10.