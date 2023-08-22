Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Gran's, at 38 Main Street, Toome, Toome, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.

And Sleepy Hollow, at 15 Kiln Road, Ballyhenry, Newtownabbey, Antrim was also given a score of five on August 10.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 174 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 139 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.