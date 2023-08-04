Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Subway at 91 Templepatrick Road, Ballygallagh, Antrim; rated on July 14
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Manny's at 290 Antrim Road, Collinward, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on July 28
• Rated 5: The North Roll at Abbeycentre Longwood Road, Newtownabbey; rated on July 24
• Rated 5: Tiny Diner at 51 Castle Road, Kilbegs, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on July 21