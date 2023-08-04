Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Subway at 91 Templepatrick Road, Ballygallagh, Antrim; rated on July 14

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Manny's at 290 Antrim Road, Collinward, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: The North Roll at Abbeycentre Longwood Road, Newtownabbey; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Tiny Diner at 51 Castle Road, Kilbegs, Randalstown, Antrim; rated on July 21