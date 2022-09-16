Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 16th September 2022, 10:47 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Shining Lights at 42 Main Street, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim; rated on September 1

    • Rated 5: Furama at 68-70 Church Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on August 30

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Thunderdome at 2 Farrier Court, Newtownabbey; rated on September 5

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Crescent at 5 Jennings Park, Monkstown, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on September 2