Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Puccini's at 2a Hightown Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Subway Abbeycentre at 11b Abbey Trading Centre, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Hard Hat Catering at Monkstown Avenue, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: KFC Newtownabbey at 51 Church Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: The Wee Calf at 18-24 High Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on January 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Erins Own GAC Cargin at 1 Shore Road, Toome, Toome, Antrim; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Randalstown Rugby Club at Neillsbrook Park, Randalstown, Co Antrim; rated on September 8

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Yum Sing at 4b Ballyclare Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 9