Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Antrim and Newtownabbey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Puccini's at 2a Hightown Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Subway Abbeycentre at 11b Abbey Trading Centre, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Hard Hat Catering at Monkstown Avenue, Croghfern, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: KFC Newtownabbey at 51 Church Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: The Wee Calf at 18-24 High Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on January 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Erins Own GAC Cargin at 1 Shore Road, Toome, Toome, Antrim; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Randalstown Rugby Club at Neillsbrook Park, Randalstown, Co Antrim; rated on September 8
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yum Sing at 4b Ballyclare Road, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Arcade Chip Shop at 18-24 High Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, Antrim; rated on January 8