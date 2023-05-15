Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Aramark at Tannaghmore Services, at 157 Lisnevenagh Road, Tavnaghmore, Antrim, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 10.
And Burger King, at Unit 11 Northcott Shopping Centre, Newtownabbey was also given a score of five on May 3.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 182 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 144 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.