Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Aramark at Tannaghmore Services, at 157 Lisnevenagh Road, Tavnaghmore, Antrim, Antrim was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 10.

And Burger King, at Unit 11 Northcott Shopping Centre, Newtownabbey was also given a score of five on May 3.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 182 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 144 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.