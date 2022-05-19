Housing development proposal beside Bruslee recycling centre refused by council

The application for outline planning permission for eight dwellings beside Bruslee recycling centre, at Belfast Road in Newtownabbey was refused by councillors at a meeting on Monday evening.

Four objections to the proposals were received by council planners regarding the potential for increased traffic and noise and describing the plan as “out of character” for the area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was an objection by the Department for Infrastructure Roads over access at Belfast Road.

Mossley Mill

A report to the committee said: “Having considered the location of the site within the settlement limits of Bruslee, it is considered that the principle of residential development for housing is acceptable.”

However, it was noted: “This significant increase in density is not reflective of Bruslee and it is considered would result in numerical swamping of such a small settlement.”

It was also stated in the report: “The proposed development site is in close proximity to lands previously used as a quarry. The recycling centre is also adjacent to the site and historical mapping shows vent pipes, which may indicate part of the site being used as a petrol filling station at some point in the past.”

The committee was asked to defer the outline planning application.

Speaking at the meeting, Patrick O’Reilly said that the applicant would be open to further reducing the proposed development from the original proposal of 14 dwellings.

He indicated that it falls within the proposed development lines of Bruslee and is no longer adjacent to a protected route.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell moved the officer’s recommendation to refuse the application seconded by Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Councillor Norrie Ramsay.