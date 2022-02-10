More than 140,000 people fully vaccinated by Antrim and Newtownabbey's health trust

NHS staff prepare to administer a Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Depaul UK homeless shelter in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with more than 140,000 administered by the health trust serving Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,316,088 people had received both jabs by February 8, 2,616 more than the week before.

It includes 424,491 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 146,171 by Northern Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Antrim and Newtownabbey.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 86,801 second doses.

It means 90% of all those eligible in Northern Ireland have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 32,832 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (72% of that age group) and 52,052 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (53%).

And 935,014 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

Northern Health and Social Care Trust has administered 46,051 booster vaccines .

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 204,781 fully vaccinated (74% of that population) and 89,262 booster jabs given (32%)30 to 39 – 201,213 fully vaccinated (80%) and 113,267 booster jabs given (45%)40 to 49 – 213,203 fully vaccinated (89%) and 149,849 booster jabs given (62%)50 to 59 – 242,225 fully vaccinated (94%) and 198,815 booster jabs given (77%)60 to 69 – 198,461 (99%) fully vaccinated and 174,678 booster jabs given (87%)70 to 79 – 145,738 (99.4%) fully vaccinated and 132,896 booster jabs given (91%)80 and over – 81,580 (99%) fully vaccinated and 72,150 booster jabs given (87%)