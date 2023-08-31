Nearly 7,800 low-emission vehicles now registered in Antrim and Newtownabbey
More drivers in Antrim and Newtownabbey are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.
But the RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles – the most popular low-emission vehicles – was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.
New figures from the DVLA show there 7,752 low-emission vehicles were registered in Antrim and Newtownabbey as of March 2023 – up from 99.83 the year before, and 96.8 in 2018.