£140k profit from Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Enchanted Winter Garden

The report shows that the council spent over £0.5m hosting the flagship event at Antrim Castle Gardens which brought in an income of £642,000.

The council sold 115,000 tickets with 38,000 being sold on the opening day. A total of 126,000 tickets were available.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council decided to spend £20k on a television advertising campaign for the festive visitor attraction despite opposition.

Antrim Castle Gardens

There were also objections from councillors to raising the cost of admission to the Enchanted Garden event.

In 2019, the event was attended by 86,000 visitors bringing in a revenue of £350,000, councillors were told.

Seventy-seven per cent of those in attendance that year visited from outside the borough.

The council anticipated that 7,500 people would attend each evening of the 2021 event.

The Enchanted Winter Garden event commenced in 2013 and was free of charge for the first four years before a charge of £2 for adults and £1 for children was introduced.

Antrim Alliance Councillor Neil Kelly proposed that prices remained at £5 for adults and £3 for children seconded by Dunsilly SDLP Councillor Ryan Wilson who reminded members of families being faced with “serious economic difficulties”, during a debate in September.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth questioned why the council was spending £20k on television advertising when there is “such demand for the event”.

Antrim Ulster Unionist Councillor Jim Montgomery suggested a review of the Enchanted Winter Garden event this year in relation to facilities and prices stressing the importance of “keeping it modern and keeping it relevant”.

Glengormley Ulster Unionist Alderman Mark Cosgrove stated: “Without a price increase, we would be unable to afford the additional expense of TV advertising.

“This is a proposal for recovery of this event with still uncertain circumstances.”

Glengormley DUP Alderman Phillip Brett said it is “easy for people to say they can’t justify costs going up” but this would “pass on more costs to the electorate and local businesses”.

He proposed an amended increase of £1 for adults and children seconded by Ald Cosgrove, raising admission to £6 and £4 respectively.

This increase was approved following a vote of 20 in favour and 15 against.