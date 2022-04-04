Road closures: four for Antrim and Newtownabbey drivers this week

Drivers in and around Antrim and Newtownabbey will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm March 21 to 5am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 6 - four - Lane closure and Slip closuresfor barrier Scheme.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J1 to J12 - Lane closure for communications.

• M53, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J3 to J2 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M53, from 8pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.