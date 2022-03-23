‘Russian cyber attack’ potential informs Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s plans

Sixmile Leisure Centre

The issue was raised at a meeting of the council’s Audit and Risk Committee on Tuesday evening.

Independent member Grace Nesibitt asked about business continuity with regard to a potential cyber attack threat from Russia following the “appalling development in Ukraine”.

Paul Caulcutt, head of internal audit, told the meeting that the Audit and Risk Committee gets an annual report on cyber security. He also pointed out that it is assessed “quite frequently”.

“With developments in the Ukraine and the potential for Russian cyber security attacks, that is something we are looking at,” he stated.

Sandra Cole, deputy chief executive of finance and governance, reported that a “business continuity test” had been carried out last month.

“As part of that, the Ukrainian situation had just come to light and we started to talk about what would happen to us if we were collateral damage if other public sector bodies are impacted.

“We are starting to consider what protective measures we have in place.”

She stressed the need to be able to continue to operate “critical services”.

The issue of rising energy costs for the council’s buildings and vehicles was also discussed at the meeting. Councillors were advised that this will pose a risk “in terms of financial health” to the local authority if costs continue to rise during the next financial year.

Antrim Ulster Unionist Councillor Jim Montgomery said: “Another area we need to consider is the impact of industrial action and how that may affect the income of the council.”

He suggested it may lead to potential refunds for leisure membership “if there is enough industrial action”.

In Antrim and Newtownabbey, opening hours at Antrim Forum, Sixmile and Valley Leisure Centres are reduced from Monday to Friday this week as a result of strike action by Unite the Union members. Swimming pools at these venues will be closed and there will be no swimming lessons.