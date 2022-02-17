Tens of thousands of booster jabs given by Antrim and Newtownabbey's health trust

NHS staff prepare to administer a Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Depaul UK homeless shelter in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Nearly a million people have received a booster jab in Northern Ireland in the fight against coronavirus – with tens of thousands of administered by the health trust serving Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 945,608 people had been boosted by Tuesday (February 15).

It includes 544,072 boosters given by GPs across the country, plus 46,584 by Northern Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Antrim and Newtownabbey.

It means 65% of adults in Northern Ireland have received a booster dose, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The figures also show 1,318,967 people in Northern Ireland had received at least two vaccines by Tuesday, 2,743 more than the week before.

Northern Health and Social Care Trust have administered a total of 146,321 second jabs.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 87,353 second doses and 143,398 booster jabs nationally.

It means 91% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland have now had at least two doses of the vaccine.

The latest data also shows 32,880 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (73% of that age group) as well as 21,082 second jabs (47%).

And 53% of youngsters aged between 12 and 15 have had their first jab, while 9% have had a second.

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 205,307 fully vaccinated (75% of that population) and 91,401 booster jabs given (33%)30 to 39 – 201,530 fully vaccinated (80%) and 114,869 booster jabs given (46%)40 to 49 – 213,379 fully vaccinated (89%) and 151,451 booster jabs given (63%)50 to 59 – 242,355 fully vaccinated (94%) and 200,648 booster jabs given (78%)60 to 69 – 198,538 fully vaccinated (99.4%) and 176,199 booster jabs given (88%)70 to 79 – 145,809 fully vaccinated (99.5%) and 134,128 booster jabs given (91%)80 and over – 81,573 fully vaccinated (99%) and 72,614 booster jabs given (88%)