Ukrainian refugees ‘welcome centre’ proposed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council

Councillors agreed at a meeting on Monday evening to give chief executive Jacqui Dixon delegated authority to identify a suitable “asset”.

Local authorities in Northern Ireland have been asked by the Executive Office, which is leading an emergency response process in the Province, to deliver “Welcome Centres” in their local areas to respond to the needs of Ukrainian refugees.

It is anticipated that this facility in Antrim and Newtownabbey is likely to be in proximity to Belfast International Airport and is likely to provide short stay accommodation.

Mossley Mill

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday evening, Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch said she was happy to move the recommendation, adding: “As part of a co-ordinated response to the Ukraine crisis, we as a council should be doing all we can.

“It is a real tragedy what is happening in the Ukraine. We need to do all that is possible as a council to help them and call on Russia to immediately cease their evil aggression in Ukraine.”

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster seconded the recommendation saying: “We as a council have an obligation to help. Anything we can do, we should.”

Cllr Foster went on to say that this refugee crisis was surpassed only during World War II.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Councillor Billy Webb noted the council’s appreciation of the response to the crisis shown by community organisations and churches in the borough, especially at such short notice.

Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue said that she has been contacted by a few families wishing to provide accommodation seeking information about the procedure.

Cllr Webb indicated that it is possible to register on the government website. A portal for expressions of interest opened on March 14.

Sponsorship arrangements require an identified Ukrainian national and an identified individual sponsor to register on the system and request to be formally matched with each other.

Sponsors will receive £350 a month for up to one year per residential address and those sponsored will be able to live in the UK, have access to work, public funds and public services for three years.

Accommodation must be available for at least six months and suitable for the number of people to be accommodated.

An appeal is ongoing for more foster carers and supported lodgings hosts who can provide care and support to young refugees. This appeal is to support a growing number of young international refugees arriving in Northern Ireland without a parent.