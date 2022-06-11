Vehicles and items seized following burglaries

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers from the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) team, working with Road Policing officers from Steeple, stopped two vehicles on Friday, June 10 in the Causeway Coast and Glens and Antrim and Newtownabbey areas “using pre-emptive tactics” to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.

The vehicles and occupants were suspected of being involved in the burglaries of commercial properties where a large number of tobacco products and mobile phones were taken.

“Four persons were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently assisting detectives in Coleraine with their enquiries.

A large amount of currency, suspected stolen tobacco products, suspected stolen mobile phones and equipment was seized by police. Picture: PSNI