Woodburn Forest anti-social behaviour to be tackled by ‘reconvened’ task force

Mid and East Antrim councillors have been told of a re-launch of a multi-agency group to address anti-social behaviour and develop opportunities for outdoor recreation in the forest which is a well-known spot for angling and walking and accommodates part of the Ulster Way.

North Woodburn Glen is one of a number of areas of native woodlands designated as an ASSI (Area of Special Scientific Interest). Woodburn Forest is also the site of several non-scheduled historic sites and monuments, including cairns and standing stones.

The Forest Service has said previously that the establishment of a “multi-agency” approach with the PSNI and NI Water has helped tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

Middle South Woodburn Reservoir

The group will include local elected representatives as well as PSNI, DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs), NI Water and Forest Service.

Last month, councillors and officers met with these organisations to discuss opportunites to work in partnership to tackle a range of issues. These include fly-tipping, scrambler use, dog-fouling and illegal fishing.

Knockagh DUP Councillor Marc Collins explained: “This is a reconvening of the group that first met before Covid to address these issues.

“A number of issues were raised at the time including illegal fishing, inappropriate use of motorbikes, lack of facilities, potential for small scale development ie toilets, signage, walking/cycling trails, benches, etc.”

At this month’s meeting, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council endorsed a DUP motion on fly-tipping enforcement which aims to see tougher penalties introduced for those caught fly-tipping in the borough.

The maximum penalty that the local authority can impose for fly-tipping is a fixed penalty of £80 although offenders can be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, DAERA is reviewing the use of the Middle South Woodburn Reservoir car park as a disabled facility. The car park will remain closed pending the outcome of the review.

DAERA says that “ongoing fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour at the site” is a factor of the review”

The Department has reminded that legal methods of fishing at nearby North Woodburn and Copeland (Marshallstown) waters are spinning and bait fishing.

A spokesperson for DAERA said: “The Middle South Woodburn Reservoir carpark remains closed. As a result of this, fly tipping and anti-social behaviour has been prevented at this site.”