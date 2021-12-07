148 further coronavirus cases in Ards and North Down

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ards and North Down increased by 148 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 21,498 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ards and North Down when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 7 (Tuesday), up from 21,350 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Ards and North Down now stands at 13,266 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 17,487.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,102 over the period, to 10,560,341.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Ards and North Down.

The dashboard shows 182 people had died in the area by December 7 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 2,907 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Ards and North Down.