45 further coronavirus cases in Ards and North Down

The number of coronavirus cases in Ards and North Down increased by 45 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 54,595 cases had been confirmed in Ards and North Down when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 27 (Wednesday), up from 54,550 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Ards and North Down, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 33,689 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,279.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Ards and North Down.

The dashboard shows 218 people had died in the area by April 27 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 3,414 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Ards and North Down.