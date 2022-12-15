Ards and North Down establishment given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
HELEN'S BAY GOLF CLUB, a pub, bar or nightclub at 16 Golf Road, Ballygrot, Down was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 50 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.