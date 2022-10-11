Ards and North Down establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Ards and North Down drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
INTERNATIONAL BAR, a pub, bar or nightclub at 38 Frances Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 51 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.