Ards and North Down restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ability Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 160a Moss Road, Ballycopeland, Millisle, Down was given the maximum score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 289 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.