Ards and North Down restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

COSTA COFFEE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Circular Road, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down was given the maximum score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 283 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.