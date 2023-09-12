Ards and North Down restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
COSTA COFFEE, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Circular Road, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down was given the maximum score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 283 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.