Register
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Ards and North Down restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

CLANMILL HOUSING ASSOCIATION, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Savoy Apartments Block A Donaghadee Road, Bangor, Down was given the maximum score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 285 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 211 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.