Ards and North Down restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

CLANMILL HOUSING ASSOCIATION, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Savoy Apartments Block A Donaghadee Road, Bangor, Down was given the maximum score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.