Ards and North Down restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway Rosevale, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37-55 Bangor Road, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given the maximum score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 286 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.