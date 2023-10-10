Ards and North Down restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Subway Rosevale, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37-55 Bangor Road, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given the maximum score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.