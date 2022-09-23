Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Green Chilli Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Dufferin Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given the score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 288 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.