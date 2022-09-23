Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Green Chilli Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Dufferin Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given the score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.