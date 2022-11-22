Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
COMBER TANDOORI, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3a Killinchy Street, Town Parks, Comber, Down was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 291 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 212 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.