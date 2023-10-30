Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
BLU BBQ, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 50-52 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 282 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.