Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Emma's Sweet & Cake Delights, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Bridge Street Link, Town Parks, Comber, Down was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 283 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.