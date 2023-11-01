Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Emma's Sweet & Cake Delights, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Bridge Street Link, Town Parks, Comber, Down was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 283 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.