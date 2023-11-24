Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

STKDBRGR, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.