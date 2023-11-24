Register
BREAKING

Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

STKDBRGR, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Abbey Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 284 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.