Register
BREAKING

Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Knotts Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 49 High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 278 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.