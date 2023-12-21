Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Knotts Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 49 High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 278 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.