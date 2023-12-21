Ards and North Down restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Knotts Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 49 High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.