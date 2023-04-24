Ards and North Down restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Yo Burger/Hop House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 44a High Street, Bangor was given the maximum score after assessment on April 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 285 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 210 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.