Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:41 am

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Industrial brew, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Balloo Link, Bangor was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ards and North Down's 287 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.