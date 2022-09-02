Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Industrial brew, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Balloo Link, Bangor was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 287 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.