Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Industrial brew, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Balloo Link, Bangor was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.