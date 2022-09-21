Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
EASTERN TANDOORI (INDIAN RESTAURANT), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16a Castle Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 288 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.