Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

EASTERN TANDOORI (INDIAN RESTAURANT), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16a Castle Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.