Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
Cosy Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Helen'S Bay Organics, Helen'S Bay was given the score after assessment on April 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 290 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 219 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.