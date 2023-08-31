Ards and North Down restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Ards and North Down restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mauds Ice-Cream Holywood, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 109 High Street, Holywood, Holywood, Down was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 286 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 214 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.